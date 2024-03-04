The Project

Lufthansa Looks To Charge Passengers Extra For Meals With Dietary Requirements

German airline Lufthansa is looking to charge passengers extra for meals with dietary restrictions.

Online aviation magazine Aero Telegraph reported that flight attendants on the airline are fed up with the number of requests. There are 11 different options passengers can choose from, including gluten-free, low-cholesterol and kosher.

Crews have said that some flights will have nearly 190 special meal requests on some flights, causing major delays to service. This is because special orders are served first, but sometimes, staff struggle to locate passengers if seat numbers or names are labelled incorrectly.

Thus, prompting airline staff to call for a limit on the number of special meals per flight or to limit the amount of options.

Some crew have suggested charging passengers extra for these special order meals to hopefully deter people from purchasing them.

A Lufthansa spokesperson told The Sun, “The range of special meals and the associated on-board service processes, like other product and service topics, are regularly reviewed and further developed.”

