Lucky Passengers Score $24,248 First Class Airline Tickets For Just $1,323 Due To Online Glitch

A currency conversion glitch saw airfare customers snap up tickets on Japan’s All Nippon Airways luxurious cabins at low prices.

The news of this blunder quickly spread online, leading to many other customers snagging the cheap tickets.

One customer purchased a multidestination round trip that would typically cost $US 16,300 ($AUD 24,248) for only $US890 ($AUD 1,323).

Another lucky passenger bought a round trip to Jakarta, Tokyo and New York for $US 350 ($AUD 520) when the usual price is $US 10,400 ($AU 15,471).

All Nippon Airways (ANA) explained that the error was caused by a typo on its Vietnam website, displaying an incorrect currency conversion.

Travel forum, Secret Flying, also posted the blunder to their Facebook page, saying “Congratulations to those of you that managed to book the All Nippon Airways Business Class #ErrorFare earlier today.”

“It’s best to hold off making any further plans (e.g. positioning flights, hotels) for at least 2-3 weeks to see if the airline honours the deal or not.

“If your booking is still confirmed and valid after this time when logging into the airline’s ‘Manage my Booking’ section, it would appear the airline has honoured the fare.”

A spokesperson for ANA told Bloomberg that they were investigating how much money was lost due to the glitch.

They also did not say how many people nabbed the discounted airfares, and did not confirm whether or not they would honour all the deals, saying that a final decision would be reached by the end of the month.

People who fly before the decision is made will have their tickets honoured.