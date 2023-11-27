The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Low Vaccination Rates For COVID-19 And Other Diseases Drops, Prompting Plea For Aussies To Get Their Jabs

Low Vaccination Rates For COVID-19 And Other Diseases Drops, Prompting Plea For Aussies To Get Their Jabs

The number of Australians vaccinated against COVID-19, shingles and other serious diseases has dropped, prompting a plea to reset national immunisation strategies to target more high-risk groups.

A Grattan Institute report exposed big gaps in vaccination rates, leading to too many people needlessly dying and suffering.

The think-tank is urging authorities to roll out jab 'surges' to protect as many people as possible heading into cooler months.

At the beginning of winter this year, some 2.5 million Australians over 65 were not up to date with COVID vaccines, and less than half of those aged in their 70s were protected from shingles, the report found.

Just one in five were immunised against pneumococcal disease, which can cause meningitis and pneumonia.

It revealed people who do not speak English at home were half as likely to have the recommended number of COVID vaccines; Indigenous Australians were one-third less likely and many people in rural areas missed out.

Vaccination rates also varied greatly within capitals such as Brisbane, with the take-up rate of flu vaccines varying by 30 per cent across different parts of the city.

The report called on governments to "get their house in order" and sign on to a new national vaccine agreement, claiming current strategies are out-of-date.

It proposed a vaccine 'surge' before winter to ensure as many people are protected as possible.

That would mean rules around the time between jabs would become flexible for high-risk people, regardless of recent infection or when they had their last jab, bolstered by an advertising campaign and SMS alerts.

"Without a national agenda to reset vaccination, adult vaccination is likely to remain stuck in a rut or even decline, causing needless suffering, death, and healthcare spending," the report stated.

With AAP.

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

    Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

    Mario Kart has been named the most stressful game to play, increasing your heart rate by an extra 32.81%, according to a study.
    Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

    Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

    A 19-year-old personal trainer has completed 9,229 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record by 629.
    Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

    Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

    Tuesday’s flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK is the world’s first transatlantic flight on a large aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
    Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

    Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

    Big family dinners, especially during the holiday season, can get quite heated when politics comes up for debate.
    World’s Most Remote Job For Those Who Hate People, And Loves Penguins Has Been Revealed

    World’s Most Remote Job For Those Who Hate People, And Loves Penguins Has Been Revealed

    Are you sick of the hustle and bustle of city life, or are you just over being around people? Well, do we have the job for you.