Low To Middle-Income Earners Will Be Better Off As PM Albanese Flips On Stage Three Tax Cuts

The Prime Minister has pitched himself as a regular Robin Hood, all but confirming Labor will take a knife to the proposed stage three tax cuts.

"This proposal will be all about supporting middle Australia," he said,

"We know there are cost of living pressures…and we're determined to follow the Treasury advice to provide assistance to them."

At the same time, he's taking a knife to a key election promise.

All the juicy details are set to drop on Thursday, but the overhaul will reportedly leave everyone on under $150,000 better off, including those on less than $45,000 who were originally set to miss out.

Those earning over $150,000 will still get a tax cut, but it'll be slashed by as much as half.

Fans of the reform say it's necessary in the face of a cost of living crisis, and some pushing for even more drastic action.

But an enraged opposition has vowed to undo any changes, due to take effect from July first, if it wins the next election.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie told The Project that the opposition is committed to seeing the initial stage three tax cuts through.

“We’re absolutely committed to the structural reforms that we delivered in government,” Senator McKenzie said, adding “we believe that sets our tax system up and Australian workers up for a much better deal over coming decades.”

When pressed on whether this meant removing the additional tax cut for those earning under $150,000, Senator Mckenzie said the opposition are “committed to a fairer tax system for all Australian workers.”

“We demonstrated that in government, we put a raft of measures in place over a period of six years to achieve that for Australian workers, and we won’t resile from continuing to focus on that goal.”