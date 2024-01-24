The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Low To Middle-Income Earners Will Be Better Off As PM Albanese Flips On Stage Three Tax Cuts

Low To Middle-Income Earners Will Be Better Off As PM Albanese Flips On Stage Three Tax Cuts

It's a move set to deliver a hit to the wealthy, and a boost to the not-so-wealthy.

The Prime Minister has pitched himself as a regular Robin Hood, all but confirming Labor will take a knife to the proposed stage three tax cuts.

"This proposal will be all about supporting middle Australia," he said,

"We know there are cost of living pressures…and we're determined to follow the Treasury advice to provide assistance to them."

At the same time, he's taking a knife to a key election promise.

All the juicy details are set to drop on Thursday, but the overhaul will reportedly leave everyone on under $150,000 better off, including those on less than $45,000 who were originally set to miss out. 

Those earning over $150,000 will still get a tax cut, but it'll be slashed by as much as half.

Fans of the reform say it's necessary in the face of a cost of living crisis, and some pushing for even more drastic action. 

But an enraged opposition has vowed to undo any changes, due to take effect from July first, if it wins the next election.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie told The Project that the opposition is committed to seeing the initial stage three tax cuts through. 

“We’re absolutely committed to the structural reforms that we delivered in government,” Senator McKenzie said, adding “we believe that sets our tax system up and Australian workers up for a much better deal over coming decades.”

When pressed on whether this meant removing the additional tax cut for those earning under $150,000, Senator Mckenzie said the opposition are “committed to a fairer tax system for all Australian workers.” 

“We demonstrated that in government, we put a raft of measures in place over a period of six years to achieve that for Australian workers,  and we won’t resile from continuing to focus on that goal.” 

Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House

Donald Trump Secures New Hampshire Republican Primary On March Towards White House

Donald Trump has continued his march towards the White House by winning the New Hampshire Republican primary.
Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab

Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab

The Welsh Ambulance Service is reminding people to only call for paramedics in an emergency after revealing their most inappropriate calls from last year, including a caller who overate a kebab.
Britney Spears’ Coming-Of-Age Classic ‘Crossroads’ Is Coming To Netflix

Britney Spears’ Coming-Of-Age Classic ‘Crossroads’ Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix has announced that Britney Spears’ 2002 film ‘Crossroads' will be available to stream for the first time, available globally on February 15.
Diner Spends Whopping $165,000 At Salt Bae's Dubai Restaurant

Diner Spends Whopping $165,000 At Salt Bae's Dubai Restaurant

Salt Bae is once again facing criticism over his restaurant's high price point after he shared the receipt of a diner who spent $165,000 at his Dubai steakhouse.
Ash Barty Is Making Her Sporting Comeback At The New Zealand Open

Ash Barty Is Making Her Sporting Comeback At The New Zealand Open

Aussie tennis legend Ash Barty is making a sporting comeback, but it's not on the tennis court.