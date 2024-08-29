The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Low-Cost Kmart Drives Profits For Wesfarmers Group As Cost Of Living Pressures Bites

Low-Cost Kmart Drives Profits For Wesfarmers Group As Cost Of Living Pressures Bites

Wesfarmers says budget-constrained consumers sought out value at Kmart and affordable home improvements at Bunnings, supporting the conglomerate's 3.7 per cent profit boost on the prior year.

The owner of the popular retail brands made a $2.55 billion net profit after tax in the full year ending June 30, up from $2.46 billion for the same period in 2023.

The Western Australian company's revenue was up 1.5 per cent to $44.19 billion.

Managing director Rob Scott said a challenging year was expected given numerous headwinds, including cost of living pressures, rising costs of doing business, subdued activity in residential construction and significant volatility in key commodities.

However, he said retail divisions pivoted effectively to a cost-conscious consumer seeking value.

"Sales and earnings growth in the retail divisions was supported by everyday low-price offerings and products with broad customer appeal," he said.

Kmart Group, which includes Target stores, grew earnings 24.6 per cent above the prior year to $958 million - a record for the business.

Total sales rose 6.3 per cent, with units sold, transaction volumes and customer numbers all growing, reflecting consumer interest in Kmart's house brand Anko and low-price positioning.

Target's total sales declined 4.5 per cent for the year, which the company said was impacted by a "disrupted period of sales with the changeover in Target's general merchandise range to Anko".

Bunnings earnings lifted 0.9 per cent to $2.25 billion, with total store sales lifting 2.6 per cent though growth moderated in the second half of the financial year, reflecting a slowdown in new construction.

On the consumer side, bulk-pack quantities, own-brand and entry-level ranges performed well, appealing to households seeking affordable options.

Earnings from its chemicals, energy and fertilisers division fell 34.2 per cent to $440 million, driven by lower global commodity prices, particularly for ammonia and associated products.

With AAP.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan
NEXT STORY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan

    A day after landing his Pacific Policing Initiative, Anthony Albanese has denied a senior US official's claim that Kevin Rudd convinced the Americans to call off plans for their own regional force.
    New Pictures Released Of Man Wanted For Questioning After Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee

    New Pictures Released Of Man Wanted For Questioning After Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee

    The parents of a badly burnt baby have issued a plea to find the "sick freak" who allegedly poured hot coffee on their nine-month-old son.
    Oasis Quiz Question Takes Over Google As Fans Try To Get Tickets

    Oasis Quiz Question Takes Over Google As Fans Try To Get Tickets

    Oasis fans have been hitting Google after being forced to answer a quiz question while trying to sign up for the pre-sale for the band's reunion tour.
    Crayola Trademarks The Scent Of Its Crayons

    Crayola Trademarks The Scent Of Its Crayons

    Crayola has trademarked the “slightly earthy” smell of its crayons.
    IDF Says It Has Rescued Hamas Hostage

    IDF Says It Has Rescued Hamas Hostage

    Israeli special forces have recovered an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in southern Gaza in "a complex rescue operation", more than 10 months after he was abducted by Hamas-led gunmen.