The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Low Budget ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie To Be Released Next Year

Low Budget ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie To Be Released Next Year

A director from the US has confirmed a low budget Barbenheimer film is in the works, set to tell the story of a scientist doll living in Dolltopia, who tries to destroy humanity with a nuclear bomb.

The newly announced film was confirmed by creator Charles Band in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting he is cashing in on the recent cultural obsession. 

“It’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer,” he said. 

“You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humour.”

Band is renowned for his direct-to-DVD horror comedies, and is now focussing his attention on reimagining the two biggest films of the year, even releasing a movie poster with the tagline “D-Cup, A-Bomb”.

The film will tell the story of Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer, a scientist doll living in Dolltopia with her boyfriend Twink Dollman. 

Band is finishing off his current film, Bad CGI Gator, before filming starts on Barbenheimer, which he expects to release in 2024. 

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship
NEXT STORY

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

Advertisement

Related Articles

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

An Australian influencer has given birth in Costa Rica so her son would be born with access to a dual citizenship, dubbing the move as ‘birth tourism’.
Homer Will No Longer Strangle Bart In ‘The Simpsons’ Because ‘Times Have Changed’

Homer Will No Longer Strangle Bart In ‘The Simpsons’ Because ‘Times Have Changed’

The much-loved animated comedy has retired one of its longest-running gags, with a recent episode featuring Homer Simpson declaring that “times have changed” and he no longer strangles his son, Bart.
Parents Hit Back At ‘Child-Free’ Zones On Planes

Parents Hit Back At ‘Child-Free’ Zones On Planes

An airline has sparked a heated debate online after they announced they will be offering “child-free” zones on planes.
Aussies Outraged Over $14 Ham And Cheese Croissant At Melbourne Café

Aussies Outraged Over $14 Ham And Cheese Croissant At Melbourne Café

A disgruntled cafe customer took to social media to voice their disdain over the “absolutely outrageous” price of a ham and cheese croissant.
Centrelink And Medicare To Receive 3,000 Additional Staff To Help Ease Helpline And Payment Delays

Centrelink And Medicare To Receive 3,000 Additional Staff To Help Ease Helpline And Payment Delays

Services Australia will see an additional 3000 staff members as a part of Labor's $228 million funding boost, in an attempt to reduce call wait times and improve customer service.