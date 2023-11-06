Low Budget ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie To Be Released Next Year

The newly announced film was confirmed by creator Charles Band in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting he is cashing in on the recent cultural obsession.

“It’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer,” he said.

“You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humour.”

Band is renowned for his direct-to-DVD horror comedies, and is now focussing his attention on reimagining the two biggest films of the year, even releasing a movie poster with the tagline “D-Cup, A-Bomb”.

The film will tell the story of Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer, a scientist doll living in Dolltopia with her boyfriend Twink Dollman.

Band is finishing off his current film, Bad CGI Gator, before filming starts on Barbenheimer, which he expects to release in 2024.