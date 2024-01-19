Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

The Sandwich Bag is made of “supple cowhide leather” and features the same colour and lettering as the brand's iconic shopping bags.

The polarising accessory is seemingly the brainchild of musician and designer Pharrell Williams, who has served as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director since February 2023.

The Sandwich Bag first made an appearance on the runway during Williams debut collection for the high-end brand in June 2023, but is now available for public purchase for a cool AUD$5,200.

Many X users were not impressed by the unique accessory, with a number of people comparing it to a fast food take out bag and one person saying “It’s giving McDonald’s”.

Others were impressed by the unique design, calling it “fire” and tagging their friends in hopes someone could spare a few thousand dollars.