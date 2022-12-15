Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert

Devoted fans of singer Louis Tomlinson have found out the hard way that camping overnight to score tickets to his show had them served last.

If anyone started lining up in the freezing London weather before the designated earliest time of 8 am, they were put to the end of the queue.

It seems Banquet Records did not want the most die-hard of fans to, well, die.

On Tuesday, December 13, the Kingston upon Thames record store introduced an entry system for Tomlinson's gig, where queueing had a strict start time of 8 am, and no earlier.

The sub-zero weather catalysed the record company's decision to implement the new restrictions on queueing early. Some fans praised this decision, whilst others chose to ignore it. The latter froze their appendages off and then learnt the hard way that their enthusiastic dedication was in vain.

Banquet Records shared a TikTok video three days before the show advising the fans on the ban on camping out and early queueing in general. The video warned people that those who ignored the restrictions would be sent to the back of the line, and they were not bluffing.

Wristbands were handed out to those in the queue for Tomlinson's gig to ensure those who followed the rules were served first, and those who ignored them were served last.

Banquet Records explained the wristbands with a tweet that read, "Red: people camping/queuing very early. Silver: others who turned up before 8:00. Blue: others in the queue at 8:30. We are letting in blue wristbands first, then silver, then red."

The tweet elaborated on the reasoning behind the restrictions being due to their duty of care to their patrons by not letting them endanger themselves, or their appendages in the freezing weather.

The days of rock'n'roll may not be gone, but they certainly have changed. They are now a bit safer, with more rules and delightful coloured wristbands. Party on, kids.