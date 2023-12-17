The Project

Louis Theroux Shaves Off His Eyebrows Due To Alopecia

The man who has interviewed some of the most unusual characters across the U.S and the globe has shared a candid new pic.

Documentary-maker, Louis Theroux has announced that he has shaved off his eyebrows due to facial hair loss from alopecia.

He shared a picture of his new look on Instagram, asking his 1 million followers: “Can you tell what’s different?” with the hashtags ‘alopecia’, ‘no brows’ and ‘no brows no problems’.

“I’ve shaved off my eyebrows! I’m also thinking about getting micro blading soon. In the meanwhile I figure no eyebrows is better than patchy eyebrows. Do you agree?” he said.

Theroux said he was considering microblading – a semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing – in an attempt to create the illusion of having full eyebrows.

Since January, he has documented the stages of his facial hair loss on Instagram. He said it started with gaps in his beard before it “migrated up to my eyebrow” in July.

In November, his post showed a large portion of hair from his eyebrows had disappeared.

“I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!!” Theroux said with his trademark wit.

As long as he can still document his time with some of the biggest weirdos in the US who cares what his eyebrows look like.

Image: Louis Theroux/Instagram

