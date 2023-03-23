Loud Traffic Leads To High Blood Pressure, According To New Research

Australians love their cars, from Holden to V8 supercars, the Bathurst 1000 and long relaxing country drives on the weekend: car culture is huge in the land down under.

Well, turns out our love for motor vehicles could be killing us.

A new study has found that living near loud traffic noise could increase the risk of hypertension, which leads to heart attack and stroke.

Analysing the data from over 240,000 people living in the UK aged 40 to 69 over an 8-year period.

Researchers found that people who lived near loud traffic were more likely to develop hypertension in those eight years compared to those who didn’t.They even adjusted these results for air pollution, but the results were still the same, showing that noise pollution can be just as deadly.

The results were surprising, as the leader of the study, Professor Jing Huang, of Peking University in Beijing, China, told the Daily Mail, 'We were a little surprised that the association between road traffic noise and hypertension was robust even after adjustment for air pollution.’

Hopefully, this leads to an effort to have fewer blooming cars on the road or at least stop hoons from doing burnouts all over the place; it’s not just annoying but could be potentially killing us.