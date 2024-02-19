The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Lotto Winner Walks Away Without $36 Million After Ticket Expired

Lotto Winner Walks Away Without $36 Million After Ticket Expired

The lucky winner of a $36 million jackpot missed out on the cash after they did not claim their winnings before the expiry date.

Mega Millions and the Florida Lottery had been urging people in the US state who used the Public to play to check their tickets.

The winning ticket holder had 180 days to claim the eight-figure win. The now-expired ticket had the winning numbers of 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 and 7 for the Mega Ball.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in over 302 million.

A Florida Lottery spokesperson told FOX Business that 80 per cent of unclaimed prize money from expired tickets is transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The fund provides money for public schools, universities and scholarships.

“The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.”

“Should a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date, the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series,” the spokesperson added.

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection
NEXT STORY

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

The political fight following the arrival of dozens of asylum seekers in northern WA is heating up, so as the border wars reignite will this time be different?
Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

Darts champ Darren Webster has accused his opponent Ron Meulenkamp of intentionally farting to throw him off his game.
Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

It’s Taylor Swift week in Sydney, and to mark the occasion, local artist Scott Marsh has paid tribute to the singer with a mural that has left some Sydneysiders confused.
Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

Kylie Minogue has revealed Gogglebox is her "favourite comfort TV show", shouting out both the Australian and British iterations during an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast.
P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

Beloved popstar P!nk has shared a heartwarming encounter with six-year-old Brisbane girl Lillian Harris, meeting the young fan and her mum before her sold-out show at Suncorp Stadium.