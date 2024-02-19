Lotto Winner Walks Away Without $36 Million After Ticket Expired

Mega Millions and the Florida Lottery had been urging people in the US state who used the Public to play to check their tickets.

The winning ticket holder had 180 days to claim the eight-figure win. The now-expired ticket had the winning numbers of 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 and 7 for the Mega Ball.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in over 302 million.

A Florida Lottery spokesperson told FOX Business that 80 per cent of unclaimed prize money from expired tickets is transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The fund provides money for public schools, universities and scholarships.

“The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.”

“Should a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date, the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series,” the spokesperson added.