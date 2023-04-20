The Project

Lotto Winner Refuses To Split Winnings With Her Husband

Would you split your lotto winnings with your partner?

A recent lotto winner has taken to the internet to discuss what she should do with her winnings.

Posting on the popular Reddit forum 'Am I The A**hole?', user @GasBiscuit-13 explained that she refuses to split her recent lotto winnings with her husband.

She explained that she would rather spend the winnings on travel, whereas her husband believes the winnings should go into their joint savings account.

"We have a joint account but also separate accounts for spending," she explained in the post.

She explained her husband insisted the money be added to the joint account so the couple could save for things like a car or house.

However, the woman believes that it "doesn't seem fair to me since I bought the ticket, scratched it, and cashed it in for the money myself".

"My husband isn't owed half of the money just because we are married," she insists.

Instead of praise, many in the post's comments vilified the user for her decision.

"Let's review: You don't want to celebrate your winnings with your husband. You certainly don't want to share the winnings with your husband. And you don't want to travel with your husband. Why are you married?" one user explained.

"If he won, you know you would be pissed if he acted like you are. I can understand you buying something frivolous after paying bills and debt," said another.

Another user added: "I don't know any healthy relationship that wouldn't 'treat' their partner, and I don't know how you could go on a holiday of a lifetime without your partner."

