Lotto Winner Nearly Lost $2.8 Million After Putting Ticket Through The Wash

A Western Australian man nearly made the mistake of his life after he put his winning $2.8 million lottery ticket in the wash.

The Belmont man forgot to take his division one winning ticket out of the pocket in his pants before he put them through the wash.

“I forgot to take the ticket out of my trousers and put it in the washing machine,” he said.

“After five minutes, I realised and stopped the washing machine to grab the ticket. Fortunately, it was safe.”

Thankfully, he was able to claim his prize. “I couldn’t think, I couldn’t sleep, I am still processing the win.”

Lotterywest spokesman James Mooney told Perth Now that the Belmont man was one of seven lucky winners, with two crowned in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

“For this player, it all came out of the wash okay, but it’s a reminder for players to register their ticket to prevent what could be a multimillion-dollar mistake.

“Thanks to Saturday’s draw, more than $3.8 million from ticket sales has been raised for Lotterywest’s grants program.”

