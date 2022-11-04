The Project

Lottery Winner Wears Cartoon Disguise To Keep $46 Million Prize a Secret From Family

It’s quite common to see lottery winners remain anonymous from the public eye, but one lucky winner in China has decided to keep it all a secret from his family, fearing they would become too lazy.

A man in China has hit the jackpot, winning 219 million yuan (AU$46 million) in the Guangxi Welfare Lottery, but he’s keeping it all a secret from his wife and young child. 

 

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, who goes by the fake name Mr Li, kept the secret from his family because he was afraid they would become too lazy. 

 

“I have not told my wife or kid,” he explained. 

 

“I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future.” 

 

In order to remain anonymous, Mr Li chose to wear a bright yellow cartoon costume when he claimed his winnings at the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Distribution Centre. 

 

The SCMP also reported that Mr Li had donated five million yuan (AU$1 million) to charity and is undecided on what he’ll do with the remaining amount. 

 

“I haven’t decided yet, and I will take some time to plan how to use the money,” he said. 

