Lottery Winner Keeps $35 Million Jackpot A Secret From Everyone (Including His Family)

John (not his real name) has chosen not to tell anyone except his wife and one of his siblings of the win, making this one of the most lucrative secrets of all time.

John (what an exotic pseudonym) has even kept the win from his two teenage children because he doesn’t want them to turn into greedy, entitled brats.

“You tell too many people, and you get too many people at your door asking for handouts and expecting you to pay for everything,” John told the financial advice radio station, The Ramsey Show.

“So my wife and I made a conscious decision just to keep it under wraps. We haven’t even told our two teenage children.

“Now, I know that sounds strange, but we just don’t want them to grow up to be waiters, you know, waiting for us to die so they can get our money.

“I want them to go figure out what they want to do in life, and then I’ll let them know. I’m not; I’m not going to keep it from them forever.”

After years of working part-time jobs in retail and taking unreliable public transport, surely they will be grateful for the life experience. Surely…

John’s gigantic win had him quietly pondering the consequences most lottery winners face, such as family breakdowns, exploitation and imminent bankruptcy.

In his bid to combat this, he decided to keep it all a secret and go on with his life as he was before becoming a multi-millionaire.

He kept his job because he liked it, which begs the question: why did he even buy the ticket in the first place?

He did buy his mum a new roof for her house, but he claimed he used money he’d recently inherited from a dead uncle.

Most would splash out on a new house in the suburb of their dreams, but John was happy enough to just pay off his mortgage and stay put.

Incredibly, he didn’t even upgrade his or his wife’s cars as he saw them as two perfectly good Toyotas that worked just fine.

He did treat himself to new patio furniture, so I guess the mystery is solved - the reason he bought the lottery tickets in the first place was to sit a little more comfortably in his backyard.