Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction

A hedge trimmer, a circular saw and a sun lounge are among the more unusual items up for sale in Sydney Airport's revived lost property auction over the next week.

A frequent flyer's loss will be a bargain hunter's gain when the online auction for charity returns after a two-year break because of COVID.

Starting on Sunday the auction features more than 3000 unclaimed items including 120 laptops, more than 20 phones and tablets, dozens of headphones, 16 cameras, sunglasses, handbags, jewellery, wine, perfume and an air fryer.

The auction runs until February 12, with bids starting at $5 and proceeds going to the Bayside Women's Shelter.

Sydney Airport says its lost property auctions have raised more than $1.4 million for charity since 2013.

Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said there was "a treasure trove" of goods to pick from.

"We even got some rather unique sales like a hedge trimmer, circular saw, and sun lounge, although we're still scratching our heads wondering how that ended up at the airport," he said.

"For music lovers there is a classical violin or for those who just like to listen there are more than a dozen Bluetooth speakers as well as a record player and 50th anniversary edition of Abbey Road on vinyl.

Bayside Women's Shelter general manager Sallianne Faulkner said the charity would use the proceeds to develop and fund a new social enterprise hub, working together with the community to break the cycle of domestic and family violence.

"Sydney Airport's ongoing support will allow us to open a community hub including a cafe, which will provide women with skills development, training and paid work to help set them up for the future," she said.

AAP with The Project.

