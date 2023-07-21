L’Oreal Has Released A Makeup Filter For Microsoft Teams For Those Unexpected Video Meetings

Maybelline, which is owned by L’Oreal, has collaborated with Teams to release a makeup filter you can use while in a video meeting.

The augmented reality lets the user pick the makeup style, so they can try it on digitally.

L'Oréal's beauty tech program director Stephane Lannuzel said the feature is great for people who are unexpectedly called into a meeting. "Sometimes, you’re taken off-guard by an unscheduled meeting,” he said.

"And makeup wearers often find that everyday makeup doesn’t translate well on camera," Lannuzel added.

The collaboration may just be makeup now, but they are working to expand it to feature a whole range of beauty features.

"The team I lead focuses on rendering - we make sure the virtual makeup looks totally realistic, adapts to light, and follows the movements of the person on camera," said ModiFace director of software development Edgar Maucourant.

The two companies are looking at branching out further to offer even more styling options.

"Today, we’re focusing only on makeup, but tomorrow, we can do hairstyles and hair colouring."

Image: Maybelline