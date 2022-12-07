The Project

Lord Of The Rings Hobbiton Now On AirBnb If You Want To Go Hobbit-Mode

Goblin-mode move over because the official Hobbiton village is now available on AirBnb.

The original Hobbiton village featured in Lord of The Rings and ‘The Hobbit’ is now listed on AirBnb, allowing fans to live like a hobbit in New Zealand.

The 2,500-acre pastures of rolling green hills will be listed for just NZ$10 a night -- to honour the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

The lucky guests will get private access to their own Hobbit Hole ... and can enjoy an evening feast in The Green Dragon Inn, their own Second Breakfast, refreshments daily, and take a behind-the-scenes private tour of the set.

So if you fancy yourself as a hobbits, elf or, wizards, you can spend a few days down at The Shire starting from December 13th until March 2023 via Airbnb.

