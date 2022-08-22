Looking For A Career Change? Here’s The Top Ten Aussie Jobs In High Demand

The Albanese government has released the top ten in-demand professions that are forecasted to boom in the next five years.

Many of these roles require a short TAFE course as opposed to a university degree, meaning they are more accessible for a quick career change.

The list of top 10 professions comes as the Albanese government gets set to host a Jobs and Skills Summit which will see employers, industry groups and unions come together.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his government hopes to “kick start the economy and get wages moving”.

“My government is focused on growing our vocational and training sector, delivering 465,000 fee-free TAFE places to help address skills shortages, and upgrading key TAFE infrastructure,” he said

So what are the professions?

The top ten based on the Skills Priority List, data on job vacancies and projected growth in employment over the next five years provided by the government are;

– Construction Managers– Civil Engineering Professionals– Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teachers– Registered Nurses– ICT Business and Systems Analysts– Software and Applications Programmers– Electricians– Chefs– Child Carers– Aged and Disability Carers