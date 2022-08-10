The Project

Looking For A Career Change? Here’s The Australian $100k+ Jobs That Don’t Need A Degree

If P’s get degrees didn’t work out so well for you, this might be of interest.

If you aren’t using your degree, or maybe didn’t get one, but still dream of a lux $100k+ lifestyle, you’ll be happy to hear that’s not out of reach.  

The Australian Taxation Office data has revealed some of the $100k+ jobs across the country, that don’t need a degree.  

Sure, those fancy doctors are racking it in on $400-500k+ a year, but who wants the pressures of brain surgery?!  

Even a bank manager making $144k needs a Cert IV, and they make more than a dentist on $131k.  

For those seeking the $100k+ no-degree jobs, here is what you should be applying for.  

A dredge operator working on marine construction projects averages around $139k, while a paper mill operator is getting about $102k.  

Crane operators are pulling in on average $104k, and coal miners $124k.  

If you are looking to get your finances on track, a train drivers (pun intended) can pull in a tidy $118k minimum, with some states paying even more. Toot toot!  

And just to put all this into context, the average salary for Australians sits at $63,882, or about 6,943 MYKI taps for you budding train drivers.  

