Looking For A Career Change? Here’s The Australian $100k+ Jobs That Don’t Need A Degree

If you aren’t using your degree, or maybe didn’t get one, but still dream of a lux $100k+ lifestyle, you’ll be happy to hear that’s not out of reach.

The Australian Taxation Office data has revealed some of the $100k+ jobs across the country, that don’t need a degree.

Sure, those fancy doctors are racking it in on $400-500k+ a year, but who wants the pressures of brain surgery?!

Even a bank manager making $144k needs a Cert IV, and they make more than a dentist on $131k.

For those seeking the $100k+ no-degree jobs, here is what you should be applying for.

A dredge operator working on marine construction projects averages around $139k, while a paper mill operator is getting about $102k.

Crane operators are pulling in on average $104k, and coal miners $124k.

If you are looking to get your finances on track, a train drivers (pun intended) can pull in a tidy $118k minimum, with some states paying even more. Toot toot!

And just to put all this into context, the average salary for Australians sits at $63,882, or about 6,943 MYKI taps for you budding train drivers.