Longer Fire Seasons And More Intense Cyclones Could Hit Australia, According To New Climate Report

A new State of the Climate report by the CSIRO has detailed the worsening weather conditions Australia may experience due to rising global temperatures.

Longer fire seasons, more intense tropical cyclones, and oceans riddled with acidity were some of the dangers listed that Australia faces.

The country's climate has warmed on average by 1.47C since national records began in 1910, according to the report released on Wednesday.

The eight years from 2013 to 2020 were the warmest on record, with 2019 taking the top spot for the hottest recorded year.

"Concentrations of greenhouse gases are at the highest levels seen on Earth in at least two million years," director of the CSIRO's Climate Science Centre Jaci Brown said.

Since the 1950s, extreme fire weather has increased, and fire seasons are starting sooner and ending later.

The increased rainfall brought by La Niña seasons in recent years can also leave behind thick vegetation, which creates heightened fire risks as it dries out and creates fuel loads.

The report from the Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO found Australia will experience increasing air temperatures and decreasing cool-season rain in the coming decades, with short but heavy rains expected.

Sea levels will continue to rise, and warmer ocean temperatures will mean coral bleaching becomes more likely across the country's coastline.

"We're seeing mass coral bleaching events more often, and this year, for the first time, we've seen a mass coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef during a La Niña year," Dr Brown said.

With AAP.

