Lonely Parrots Learn To FaceTime Their Feathered Pals

We all know that some animals get lonely, but some clever scientists who have refused to underestimate parrots have developed technology for them to communicate with their mates via video call.

No one likes a spontaneous FaceTime call, but beggars can’t be choosers, and these feathered loners are calling their mates even more than the scientists anticipated.

The experiment was to determine whether the isolated parrots yearned for companionship, and whether they were willing to do something about it.

And, amazingly, it turns out Polly wants a chat.

The birds were trained to choose a screen that had a selection of their mates on it, and choose which one they wanted to have a chin wag with. Adorable.

The scientists behind the study noted that the birds who made the most calls blossomed and were seen to sing and play more.

The study came about after it was observed the deterioration of the human mind after the pandemic thrust many of us into the depths of isolation and loneliness. The scientists pondered whether parrots, a social breed of bird, were feeling similar ways.

They discovered that prolonged loneliness in birds caused depression and psychological issues, so this advancement in video calling has given the parrots a way to stay connected with their pals - and isn’t that what any of us want?

The study was embraced enthusiastically by the parrots, and over two months, 147 calls were made between them.

The scientists determined that the birds understood what they were doing as they were doing, and their general mental health improved.

One owner of one of the parrots said his bird flew for the first time after making a call to their pal.

And if this is the most delightful news you’ve read in a while, Facetime a pal and tell them about it.