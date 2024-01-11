The Project

Londoner Lists Tents In Their Living Room For £68 A Night On Airbnb

If you’re looking to travel to London on a budget, this may be your solution… if you don’t value privacy or comfort.

A Londoner in Soho, Chinatown, is offering accommodation on Airbnb in their living room for £68 a night, or about $130.

Three tents have been placed in an open-plan kitchen living space, and the listing says the location is “convenient” in a “romantic, memorable place”.

There are also all the amenities you could want, including washing and drying machines, a hairdryer and WiFi!

But, if you’re interested, there are a few rules.

“The time of shower is arranged only after 10am usually every day,” the listing says.

Cameras are also trained on the tents at all times to “protect the luggage and safety” of other guests.

