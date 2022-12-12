The Project

London Pub Launches New Beer Called 'Harry's Bitter' To Coincide With Netflix Series

The beer pairs wonderfully with the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series.

Everyone’s got an opinion on the latest royal family drama - the latest of which includes a pub in West London.

But first, a quick catch-up for those who have been living under a rock for the last week.

Netflix just released the first three episodes of a documentary series called ‘Harry and Meghan’, which spills the very British tea on what it was like being part of and eventually leaving the Royal family.

The latest interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have drawn a lot of criticism, and as it so happens - the creation of a royally good tipple.

The Duke of Sussex pub in Chiswick, west London is now offering 'Harry's Bitter' to customers who love a pint and a bit of royal gossip.

The badge on the beer tap even features Prince Harry's face with a patriotic white, blue and red colour scheme.

The beer is rather weak, with only 3.9 per cent alcohol, which apparently is meant to represent some of Harry’s arguments within the documentary.

One visitor to the Duke of Sussex pub noticed the new pub staple, calling it a 'beautifully British riposte to Harry and Meghan's self-pitying Netflix show'.

The pub also had a Megan Margarita but it has since left the menu and moved to America.

