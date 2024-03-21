London Police Investigate Possible Royal Medical Record Breach

It has been revealed three medical staff at the London Clinic are now reportedly under investigation for trying to access Kate Middleton's medical records.

It's the same hospital where King Charles also recently had surgery, but it's understood His Majesty's records weren't compromised.

The London Clinic is renowned for treating royalty, Prime Ministers and celebrities.

In a statement, management declared "there's no place at the hospital for those who intentionally breach patient trust".

Princess Catherine underwent abdominal surgery at the clinic in January for an unspecified condition.

"There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients" said London Clinic CEO Al Russell.

Russell went on to say anyone found responsible would face "disciplinary" action.

It could become more serious still, with the UK's privacy watchdog now also investigating.

Kate it still expected to return to public duties in the coming weeks, which many hope will bring an end to extreme conspiracy theories.