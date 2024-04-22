The Project

London Marathon Runner Proposes With Fridge On His Back

A man has achieved two major milestones in one day, completing the London marathon and getting engaged… all while wearing a fridge on his back.

Daniel Fairbrother ran the London Marathon with a 26-kilogram fridge on his back to raise £10,000 for Diabetes UK.

As he was passing Big Ben on the run, he stopped to pop the question to his now-fiance, Hayley.

"It was the right time, it was a big stage, it was a big achievement and I thought, what better time?" he told BBC News.

"Today's been tough, I'm not going to lie - and the only thing that got me through was knowing that Hayley was there waiting at Big Ben, oblivious that I would ask her to marry me.

"I'm on cloud nine."

He said he'd had the ring stashed in his pocket wrapped in toilet paper and had been checking every mile to see if it was still there.

"When I had Big Ben in my sights, I pulled it out, and the emotions took over," he said.

"I told her: 'When you find someone like you, who's happy to support me and encourage me to grow... I need to make sure that you're around'.

"That's when I pulled out the ring and dropped to one knee."

Alleged Mushroom Killer Erin Patterson Asks For Hometown Trial

