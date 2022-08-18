Lockdowns A 'Policy Failure' According To Leading WHO Envoy

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on COVID-19, said that lockdowns were an effective way for governments to get their policies together at the start of the pandemic but should not have been used continually during outbreaks.

In an interview for a new book called Lockdown, Nabarro said, “We just couldn’t understand why so many countries were see-sawing between what was sometimes called freedom and lockdown. That is not the way. You keep your number of cases down by having really good surveillance and detection and isolation.’’

“I just thought the narrative was wrong. Why on earth are people always going on about lockdown as though that is the best thing a government can do when, in my judgment, it was a failure of narrative and a failure of policy?

“There is a huge cost to this 100 per cent lockdown approach.”

No Australian politicians or their way of dealing with the pandemic was criticised in the interview, but Victoria’s Chief Health Officer did say, “I think Dave Nabarro is right: you use all of the more-sustainable, less-intrusive mechanisms to do what you can without using lockdowns as your only or largest tool. But he is really talking about Europe or North America and not the so-called COVID-zero states.”