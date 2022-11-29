The Project

Locals Turn Up With Bins, Steel Vats To Thai Cinema Offering All You Can Eat Popcorn

A local cinema in Bangkok has created a deal to rival 7-Eleven Day; all-you-can-eat popcorn.

One cinema in Thailand has drawn a massive crowd of local cinemagoers, but no one there was lining up to see a movie. 

 

In what was a day to remember for Bangkok locals, the cinema decided to run the deal of a lifetime; all-you-can-eat popcorn. 

 

Those in the area took full advantage of the deal, turning up in mass wielding the largest containers they could possibly find. 

 

Hundreds showed up with cardboard boxes, plastic bins and even steel vats to bring home as much popcorn as possible. 

 

The best part about all this? The cinema is only charging 199 Baht ($AU8) for as much popcorn as you can carry. 

 

One customer was overjoyed at the deal, grabbing as much popcorn as to share with his friends. 

 

"I'm planning to enjoy the popcorn with my friends tonight while watching football because my friend recommended it - that's why I came," the man told Reuters. 

 

This is now a formal petition for Village and Hoyts to follow suit, we’re all waiting on all-you-can-eat popcorn day. 

