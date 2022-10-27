Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

We all love a wedding – as long as we are the ones attending.

Weddings at Oxnead Hall in the U.K., owned by former Fortnum & Mason director Beverley Aspinall and her husband David, are causing a stir in the neighbourhood.

Locals claim weddings at the gorgeous setting generate a commotion and disrupt their sleep, saying boisterous guests make "extreme noise" and even use their gardens as a toilet.

Neighbours, including Roger and Susi Crane, have resorted to putting posters on the entrance into the venue's car park informing couples that they are 'not welcome' and that people have "had enough".

Outside, signs read: 'Brides and grooms are not welcome in Oxnead', 'no more weddings, we've had enough' and 'Exclusive?? This year, there will be around 100 weddings'.

The Cranes, proprietors of the 500-acre Hill Farm whose fields surround Oxnead Hall, concede that the signs are "harsh", but they and other homeowners have reached a breaking point.

Mr Crane claims that wedding guests drive through their farmyard, where there are nervous horses, and through the cottages that they rent out, and that convoys of vehicles stream past their dwellings, with some shining spotlights into homes when exiting late at night.

"The weddings are really having a big impact on our residents' lives and that's why we are up in arms about it," said Mr Crane.

"When it was once or twice a week, you could deal with that, but it's up to six a week. We all have to get up early and go to work," Mrs Crane added.

A piece of gifted leftover wedding cake might have smoothed things over at one or two weddings a week, but cake is not going to cut it when there are up to six weddings a week.

Mrs Aspinall, the director, stated that they had spent thousands of pounds on soundproofing, hired security guards, and erected a fence to keep wedding attendees away from the neighbours' homes.

There is also a cutting-edge sound system that wedding bands must use to keep their loudness to a minimum.

Mrs Aspinall stated that they 'regretted' that the dispute had escalated to this point and that the signs had been erected.

She stated that they felt they had done all possible to decrease noise and keep people from wandering off the property and that they are hoping to find a means to prevent vehicles from driving past the homes and through the farmyard.

Perhaps the only option left is for locals to infiltrate the weddings themselves. A few loud "I object!" during the ceremony might get the venue a reputation of being more trouble than it's worth.

"The lawns are beautiful, but you will have neighbours drinking all your booze and yelling at you during the vows."