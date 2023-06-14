The Project

Locals Pay Tribute To Hunter Valley Crash Victims As Pressure Mounts For Tougher Road Safety Laws

Hunter Valley locals have held vigils and laid tributes for the 10 people killed in Sunday's devastating bus crash as authorities continue to investigate just how such a tragedy could have occurred.

Today, the crash site reopened as a space for reflection, with traffic slowing to a crawl so locals can pay tribute.

Police are still to formally identify the victims, most of whom played for the town's footy club.

Support is coming in the form of a joint state government and Rotary Club fundraising effort to ease financial pressure on grieving families.

"We'll get this project up and running now, and then we'll look at a secondary project to support those orphaned children and a figure of one million dollars was mentioned," said NSW Premier Chris Minns.

As investigations continue, authorities are facing pressure to toughen up road safety laws.

"If there are decision points we need to make in the short run to keep people safe, particularly on regional roads, we'll do that," said Minns.

Currently, there's no legal requirement to buckle up in South Australian and Tasmanian buses.

Victorian buses don't need seatbelts unless a passenger is directly facing the front window, but like QLD and NSW, if seatbelts are present, they MUST be worn.

"It's the bus driver's responsibility to let people know if there's a seatbelt on that bus, and it's your responsibility to wear it," said Minns.

