The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Locals Outraged After Tourists Swam At Venice Cemetery

Locals Outraged After Tourists Swam At Venice Cemetery

Venice locals have been left outraged after two tourists were spotted swimming in front of a cemetery.

The men were spotted by commuters on a water bus in the Italian city, noticing that they had left their clothes in front of San Michele Cemetery as they got into the water.

Isola di San Michele is an island in the Venetian Lagoon. The island, which consists of a cemetery and church, receives many visitors who want to see the graves of well-known people.

Many locals were “at a loss for words”, with many saying the tourists had “no respect at all.”

“In other countries, they’d have been arrested, fined heavily, and then sent home with a boot,” one person wrote.

People are not allowed to swim in the canals or other bodies of water in the residential areas of Venice due to high boat traffic and unsanitary conditions.

People can be fined and banned from Venice if they are caught swimming in restricted areas.

In April, Venice introduced a €5 ($AU 8.21) entry fee for day-trippers to try and control tourism numbers. Tourist groups have also been capped at 25 people.

Tensions have been heightened in tourist hotspots across Europe, with locals being fed up with disrespectful behaviour.

A tourist in Florence sparked outrage after photos of her posing suggestively with a statue of the Roman god Bacchus, with locals furious at the lewd acts.

The photos were posted to the Instagram account ‘Welcome To Florence’, with the first photo showing her kissing the statue, while the second shows the woman bent over in a lewd position.

The photos sparked outrage among Florence locals and other Italians, with many calling for her arrest.

Skipping And Fast-Forwarding Through Videos Can Make Us Feel More Bored, Study Shows
NEXT STORY

Skipping And Fast-Forwarding Through Videos Can Make Us Feel More Bored, Study Shows

Advertisement

Related Articles

Skipping And Fast-Forwarding Through Videos Can Make Us Feel More Bored, Study Shows

Skipping And Fast-Forwarding Through Videos Can Make Us Feel More Bored, Study Shows

A new study has revealed that skipping or fast-forwarding through videos online can make us feel more bored.
Latest Ceasefire Deal May Be Last Chance For Gaza And Hostages

Latest Ceasefire Deal May Be Last Chance For Gaza And Hostages

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns the latest push for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is probably the best and possibly last opportunity, urging Israel and Hamas towards an elusive agreement.
US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Hacked Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Hacked Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

US intelligence officials say Iran is responsible for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Australian Olympic Medallist Matthew Richardson Switches To Great Britain

Australian Olympic Medallist Matthew Richardson Switches To Great Britain

Australian cycling has been dealt a massive blow, with dual Olympic silver medallist Matthew Richardson to switch nationalities and compete for Great Britain at international events.
The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

For the fans of English football, the days of a full 8-hour sleep are over because the Premier League is back!