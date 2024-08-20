Locals Outraged After Tourists Swam At Venice Cemetery

The men were spotted by commuters on a water bus in the Italian city, noticing that they had left their clothes in front of San Michele Cemetery as they got into the water.

Isola di San Michele is an island in the Venetian Lagoon. The island, which consists of a cemetery and church, receives many visitors who want to see the graves of well-known people.

Many locals were “at a loss for words”, with many saying the tourists had “no respect at all.”

“In other countries, they’d have been arrested, fined heavily, and then sent home with a boot,” one person wrote.

People are not allowed to swim in the canals or other bodies of water in the residential areas of Venice due to high boat traffic and unsanitary conditions.

People can be fined and banned from Venice if they are caught swimming in restricted areas.

In April, Venice introduced a €5 ($AU 8.21) entry fee for day-trippers to try and control tourism numbers. Tourist groups have also been capped at 25 people.

Tensions have been heightened in tourist hotspots across Europe, with locals being fed up with disrespectful behaviour.

A tourist in Florence sparked outrage after photos of her posing suggestively with a statue of the Roman god Bacchus, with locals furious at the lewd acts.

The photos were posted to the Instagram account ‘Welcome To Florence’, with the first photo showing her kissing the statue, while the second shows the woman bent over in a lewd position.

The photos sparked outrage among Florence locals and other Italians, with many calling for her arrest.