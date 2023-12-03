Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

Scathing reviews came in from residents of Forster with one person posting to Facebook, “This is absolutely pathetic, what an embarrassing effort.”

He continued, “Not that I expect anything less from our council, but this needs to stop. Keep in mind before reading — the Mr. Squiggle effort took three days to complete.”

Our poster did not hold back. “For all the money, effort and advertising that is spent in tourism from people like myself and many other dedicated content creators, businesses and organisations in the region bringing people to our beautiful area, there is nothing that screams neglect and lack of interest more than an unthoughtful, rushed, ugly, non-Christmassy, rope light installation on arguably one of the most noticeable trees in the entire Forster-Tuncurry.”

“If I didn’t know better I would’ve thought it was Halloween with that scary effort. In previous years, we had the tree next to Beach St. Seafoods with the hula hoops (to represent baubles) was WAY classier – what went wrong?”

And they weren’t alone. Many other locals chimed in with their views on the tree. One person even suggested that it would have been better off not being done at all.

“What is that? Glow up toilet paper?” another said.

The council quickly took note of the town’s disapproval and wrote that its staff were not “professional tree decorators” and that such extravagance comes at a cost.

“MidCoast Council is aware of the community comment on social media on the Christmas tree installed on an iconic tree in Forster,” the statement read.

Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell said, “Installing Christmas lights on large trees such as this is a specialist operation that we do not have the budget to deliver. Our staff are not professional tree decorators and we have delivered what was possible with the budget available and in the same way we have in previous years.

He added, “In May this year the elected Council made a decision to no longer undertake Christmas lighting displays after this year, with the lights to be donated to local business and community groups for use in future years.”

So how bad is the tree? Well judge for yourself. Keep in mind, the installation cost around $8000 and that doesn’t seem like a whole lot of happy for eight grand. The council have even hinted that, going forward, residents may wish to handle the decorating of the tree themselves.