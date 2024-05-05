The Project

Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

A local Adelaide footy club lost by an astonishing 516 points after they failed to kick a single goal in the game.

Elizabeth Football Club’s division six team had 82 goals scored against them by Fitzroy at Argana Park.

The game ended with 82.2.24 (516) to 0.0 (0), which is the biggest senior score and margin in league history.

Fitzroy coach Darryl Cotter told News Corp that the team was “very happy” that it was a really good start to the year.

“We played a good team game, played to our structures and didn’t really have any individuals which was pleasing,” Cotter, former A Grade premiership player with Elizabeth, said.

“It was a bit bittersweet, I’ve got a lot of love for my old club and they are in a tough position at the moment.

“We all want them to survive and want to help out as best we can and the boys were really humble about the win.”

Fitzroy now sits third on the ladder under Salisbury and Eastern Park, and wants to use the “momentum to continue to play the team game in the right way.”

“Hopefully if we can continue to do that and continue to build we can compete with the top sides and make finals.”

In a press release, the Elizabeth Eagles said that although their A Grade team is struggling, they would not be folding at the end of the season.

They added that the Committee, volunteers and coaches at all levels at the club are working hard to ensure the club will have a successful year.

“We may not be able to measure that success in wins, but we can measure it in continuous improvement and growth,” the statement read.

The club said they are also working with local businesses in an effort to see continuous improvement in the running of the club and its football program to ensure that the club will grow in 2025 and beyond.

