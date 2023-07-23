The Project

Lizzo Stuns Splendour In The Grass Crowd By Signing Fan’s Butt

Lizzo Stuns Splendour In The Grass Crowd By Signing Fan’s Butt

The weekend of music, camping and mud finishes for another year at Splendour In The Grass.

It was a huge line-up of musical acts from Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hilltop Hoods and Flume. 

Sadly, ticket sales were down 30 per cent this year, which might be due to last year’s mud-filled nightmare. 

In 2022 massive amounts of rain turned the music festival into an absolute swamp, making the festival a bit of a headache. Thankfully, the rain and mud weren’t as bad this year. 

 Lizzo kicked things off on Friday night, wowing the crowd with her signature style and self-love anthems. 

When one diehard fan requested the singer autograph their butt so they could get her name tattooed, the star was more than happy to oblige. 

The About Damn Time singer commented on having a similar mole on her own butt, before signing and exclaiming “Well that’s a f**king first, only in Australia, b*tch!” 

Other festival highlights include Tony Armstrong joining Jack River on stage for a duet of ‘Endless Summer’ and Dr. Karl spotted dancing among the crowds. 

 Drinking was reportedly down as well. Young people just don’t like to get as drunk as previous generations did, preferring to spend their money on one Instagram worthy cocktail, rather than a whole bunch of disgusting but mind-numbing premixed drinks. 

Hangovers are bad enough but try a hangover while driving home through the mud after sleeping in a broken deck chair all night. 

@itshanslife core memory for that girl @lizzo #lizzo #lizzosbiggrrrls #lizzobeating #splendourinthegrass ♬ original sound - Hannah
