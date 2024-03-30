Lizzo Says She's Quitting The Music Industry After Being Ridiculed Online

The About Damn Time singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, does not make it clear what she is referring to or what sparked the statement on Instagram.

However, it comes a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, said it was "shameful" the singer headlined a New York fundraiser for US President Joe Biden "amid such egregious allegations".

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo posted on Instagram.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

The 35-year-old ended the post saying: "I didn't sign up for this s***. I quit," with a peace sign emoji.

Last August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, the pop star described the allegations as "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing", adding the claims are "as unbelievable as they sound".

