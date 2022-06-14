Lizzo Releases New Version Of Song ‘Grrrls’ Following Backlash At Ableist Slur In Lyrics

After teasing the new song on TikTok last week, Grammy-winning pop star, Lizzo released her new song 'Grrrls' on Friday.

It follows on from the hugely viral 'About Damn Time,' which has soundtracked over 3.5 million TikTok videos since the April 14th release.

However, the song has been met with a barrage of criticism after the lyrics included an ableist slur commonly used as a derogatory term for cerebral palsy, also known as spastic diplegia, in the first verse.

TikTok creator' itsabigaillea' was a vocal voice in asking the star to "remove" the new single and re-release it".

"So Lizzo just released a song that contains an ableist slur," Abigail says in her video. "Words like this are so harmful and hurtful and offensive to the disabled community."

Abigail – who lives in the UK and has Autism and ADHD, according to her bio – acknowledged that the word is used "more casually and commonly" in the USA.

"But that doesn't make it okay," she says. "It's still a word that has been used to mock disabled people, especially those with cerebral palsy, and those who have coordination issues."

Twitter users shared their anger at the use of the word, with many users pointing out that it is even included in the dictionary as an offensive term.

Although people, and particularly Lizzo's own fans, are upset by the lyric, there's an unusual element of compassion in the online discourse.

"I don't want to cause any harm, and I don't want to cancel her, as is the common reaction on the internet," says Hannah Diviney, a writer and disability advocate in Sydney, Australia. "I just want her to learn gently."

"I've seen a few comments about cancelling Lizzo, and that's not what we want," added model Shelby Lynch, who has spinal muscular atrophy on Twitter.

Lizzo released an update across her social media channels on Tuesday, stating that a new version of the song had been released.

She clarified that she would never want to promote the derogatory language.

https://twitter.com/lizzo/status/1536480260732047361