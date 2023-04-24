Lizzo Fights Back Against Drag Performer Ban, Filling Her Stage With Performers

In her concert at the Thompson-Boling arena, the Grammy-winning singer brought drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanji.

Lizzo posted videos on her Instagram from the show, including comments from the crowd referencing the law change.

Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, signed the legislation against ‘adult cabaret’ in public or in front of minors, but the law was blocked in late March, temporarily.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said during the Friday concert.

“Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”