The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Lizzo Fights Back Against Drag Performer Ban, Filling Her Stage With Performers

Lizzo Fights Back Against Drag Performer Ban, Filling Her Stage With Performers

Lizzo has fought back against proposed state legislation in Tennessee that would restrict public drag performances by filling her stage with drag queens.

In her concert at the Thompson-Boling arena, the Grammy-winning singer brought drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanji.

Lizzo posted videos on her Instagram from the show, including comments from the crowd referencing the law change.

Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, signed the legislation against ‘adult cabaret’ in public or in front of minors, but the law was blocked in late March, temporarily.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said during the Friday concert.

“Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study
NEXT STORY

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study

Homeownership is revered as an Australian milestone.
Australia’s Military To Undergo Huge Change To Become Major Player In The Indo-Pacific

Australia’s Military To Undergo Huge Change To Become Major Player In The Indo-Pacific

The Australian military is about to undergo its biggest change in strategy since 1985.
UN Ambassador Slammed After Wearing White Dress To Her Daughter's Wedding

UN Ambassador Slammed After Wearing White Dress To Her Daughter's Wedding

As a guest at someone's wedding, we all know there are a few basic rules. No face planting into the cake, no setting fire to stuff, no wearing a white dress.
Study Confirms Which Generation Is Most Annoying At Work

Study Confirms Which Generation Is Most Annoying At Work

And yes, it's Gen Z.
Belgium Destroyed Shipment Of American Beer Because They Claimed To Be The ‘Champagne Of Beer’

Belgium Destroyed Shipment Of American Beer Because They Claimed To Be The ‘Champagne Of Beer’

Belgium destroyed cartons of American beer after taking issue with the brand’s slogan, ‘The Champagne of Beers’.