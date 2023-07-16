Lizzo Fan Blows Away Audience With Flute Rendition Of The ‘Most Aussie Song Ever’

Lizzo has kicked off her Australian ‘The Special’ Tour at the RAC Arena in Perth, in a spectacular celebration of joy, love and body positivity.

But it was one Aussie fan, coincidentally named Lozza, that blew the crowd away when she requested to play Lizzo’s flute.

Lozza played the iconic earworm that is the intro to Australian classic, Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’.

Lizzo, classically trained in the wind instrument, was clearly impressed by the rendition.

“This makes me feel incredibly patriotic,” one TikTok user commented.

“I would have gone FERAL as soon as I heard the first notes,” another wrote.

“I was so emotional when she let her play & then when I heard those notes!” another fan said.

Another concertgoer held up a sign that said “I Chose You Over Taylor Swift (Heart) Can I Get A Hug”.

“I’m going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here,” she told the sign holder.

“Taylor Swift is amazing as well… I heart Tay Tay too, there’s no competition here.”

📹 | A fan at a Lizzo concert held up a sign saying “I chose you over Taylor” and Lizzo responded to it on stage — “I heart TayTay too, there’s no competition here” pic.twitter.com/k0YMkoqhFx



— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 14, 2023

The Perth show was filled with affirmations alongside bangers like ‘2 Be Loved’, ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘About Damn Time’. She even encouraged her fans to stop and take a breath in the middle of her performance and lead a meditation.

The flautist performed funky covers of Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’ and Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’.

Known for her fierce crusade against trolls and body shaming, she asked, “When was the last time you said something kind about yourself? It’s been too damn long!”

“I have spent the entirety of my life trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body,” she told the crowd.

“As if I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype or a standard of beauty.”

Even Missy Elliot, who features on her track Tempo, sent in an audio message that was played during her set, saying, ““You’re going to be around for a very, very, very long time.”

The Grammy-winning singer will be continuing her tour in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland before headlining Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay.