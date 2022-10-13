The Project

Lizzo Claps Back To Comments Claiming She "Only Makes Music For White People"

In an interview with Vanity Fair, pop singer Lizzo explained that she makes music from her 'Black experience', but if that can help other people, then "hell yeah".

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo responded to criticisms that she makes music only for white people, stating it is probably the biggest criticism she receives.

She explained: "I am not making music for white people,"

"I am a Black woman; I am making music from my Black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life."

"If I can help other people, hell yeah," she added. "Because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country. We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody." she said.

"So am I making music for that girl right there who looks like me, who grew up in a city where she was underappreciated and picked on and made to feel unbeautiful? Yes. It blows my mind when people say I'm not making music from a Black perspective—how could I not do that as a Black artist?"

