Liz Truss Becomes UK Prime Minister After Receiving 57% Of The Conservative Vote

Truss promised to deliver tax cuts and help with energy bills which have skyrocketed, causing a crisis for Brits.

"Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country," Truss said.

"I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential."

She will succeed Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandals saw support for his administration drain away and ministers quit to force him out.

Long the front-runner to replace him, Truss will become the Conservatives' fourth prime minister in seven years and the UK's third female prime minister.

Truss rose to politics at the age of 19 at the 1994 party conference of the Liberal Democrats, and the teenager was speaking as president of the party's Oxford University student movement.

Quoting former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown, she said: "Everybody in Britain should have the chance to be a somebody, but only one family can provide the Head of State.

"We Liberal Democrats believe in opportunity for all; we believe in fairness and common sense.

"We do not believe that people should be born to rule, or that they should put up and shut up about decisions which affect their everyday lives."

Born Mary Elizabeth Truss in Oxford on July 26, 1975, the next UK leader had a very un-Conservative upbringing; in fact her father was a university professor and her mother a nurse, both of whom held liberal ideals and were far from conservative.

"I think it was fair to say that, when I was in my youth, I was a professional controversialist, and I liked exploring ideas and stirring things up," Truss said.

By 1996, Truss had become disenfranchised with the Liberal Democrats, a more centre-left party, and joined the Conservative party.

Truss was later elected to the House of Commons in the 2010 general election with a 13,140-vote majority.

Now, Truss has become the 80th prime minister of the UK.

However, the UK must have an election by January 2025, though it can be called earlier.