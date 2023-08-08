Liz Cambage Reveals Plans To Play For Nigeria

The basketballer has been all-but-barred from playing for Australia since an incident that involved the Nigerians in a warm-up match before the Tokyo Olympics.

Cambage was seen to be in a physical and verbal altercation with players from Nigeria which led her to being dumped for the team before the Games started.

The 31-year-old allegedly told Nigerian players to “go back to their third world country”, although she has continually denied these allegations.

With a Nigerian father, Cambage is eligible to play for the country.

In a podcast with the Bleacher Report, Cambage revealed her plans.

"Why does Nigeria want me to leave Australia and go and represent them?" Cambage told the Bleacher Report.

"We're filing for me to leave the Australian team, so I can represent Nigeria.”

"I've been in cahoots, I've been talking to them since all of this happened.”

Cambage claimed she was being used as a “scapegoat” when asked about the incident that led to her removal from the Opals squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

"A lot of girls don't like me,” said Cambage.

“I'm very pro-Black. I did not say these things to these girls."

Despite her strong denial of the incident and her wish to play for Nigeria, veteran Nigerian women’s basketballer Promise Amukamara shut down Cambage’s claims.

Amukamara tweeted, “I’m sorry but this is false. Lol.”

“She called us monkeys and told us to go back to our country. Yes she said that!”

“Literally everyone from both teams have the same story but her, so y’all do the math!”

With Cambage desperate to resurrect her international career, Nigeria must request Cambage’s release through FIBA before Basketball Australia signs off.

"I really hope Australia releases me and FIBA allows it because my fans miss me playing," Cambage told the Bleacher Report.

"I'd love to do another Olympics. Paris would be fab.”