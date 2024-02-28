Little Girl Wins Hearts With Hilarious Golden Girls Style Hairdo

Videos of 20-month-old Evelyn Mae Mathas sporting the 80s fluff curls have gained over 15 million views, with the toddler gaining a legion of fans.

The popularity came as a surprise to her mother, 28-year-old Autumn Mathias, as she explained to People magazine, "We were just having fun blowing out Evie's hair and then boom, we get millions of views."

"It just came out of nowhere — I'm still trying to wrap my head around it, it's so crazy."

Both Autumn and her mother, Trina King, are hairstylists from Dallas, so it makes sense they would try out fun hairstyles on little Evelyn.

So, if you want your kid to go viral, try a hairstyle from a beloved sitcom. Maybe try the Kramer look or the Rachel, your toddler could be the next big thing… for a day.