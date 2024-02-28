The Project

Little Girl Wins Hearts With Hilarious Golden Girls Style Hairdo

One little 'Golden Girls' fan has gone viral for her adorable Betty White hairstyle, with her hair blown out into 80's inspired fluffy curls.

Videos of 20-month-old Evelyn Mae Mathas sporting the 80s fluff curls have gained over 15 million views, with the toddler gaining a legion of fans.

The popularity came as a surprise to her mother, 28-year-old Autumn Mathias, as she explained to People magazine, "We were just having fun blowing out Evie's hair and then boom, we get millions of views."

"It just came out of nowhere — I'm still trying to wrap my head around it, it's so crazy."

Both Autumn and her mother, Trina King, are hairstylists from Dallas, so it makes sense they would try out fun hairstyles on little Evelyn.

So, if you want your kid to go viral, try a hairstyle from a beloved sitcom. Maybe try the Kramer look or the Rachel, your toddler could be the next big thing… for a day.

@lileviemae Evelyn Mae is too busy for bad hair days 😩😂💕 #babiesoftiktok #hairstyles #hair #toddlersofticktok #fyp #hairinspiration #beautifull #cute #funny #lol #goldengirl #thankyouforbeingafriend ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes
