List of Potential New Dictionary Words Released And They Are Wild

Get ready for cool new terms like ‘gendy nooch’, ‘cozzie livs’ and ‘murder noodles’, which are all pretty self-explanatory, right? Well, not really.

‘Gendy nooch’ is slang for gender neutral, ‘cozzie livs’ is a hip new way to refer to the cost of living, and ‘murder noodle’ is what you would call a venomous snake if you wanted to look like you have your finger on the linguistic pulse.

These sound insufferable, but that word already exists.

Every month, the Macquarie dictionary meets to discuss the top words or terms that are making the rounds and consider whether to make them official. They choose five words to watch and go from there.

Also coming in hot is ‘password child’, which is about the favourite child that gets their name as the parents’ most used password.

The dictionary is taking requests as to what else that should include.

The list aims to find the dictionary’s ‘Word of the Year’. They don’t necessarily need to be new words; they can be old terms but new to the dictionary itself.

The board then decides how established they are in the day-to-day vernacular.

In 2013, the ‘word of the year’ was ‘selfie’, a word we welcomed with open faces and have kept using as frequently as ever.

Who will be the winner of 2023? Whatever it is, it will be very cool and equally insufferable.