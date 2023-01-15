The Project

Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Confirmed By Family As A Second Cardiac Arrest

According to new reports, Lisa Marie Presley died in the hospital after suffering a second cardiac arrest, with the family signing a do-not-resuscitate order.

Lisa Marie Presley’s family reportedly signed a do-not-resuscitate order before the singer died following a second cardiac arrest at the hospital.

Sources reported by Page Six had previously said the singer was pronounced brain dead after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

This led to doctors placing her in a medically-induced coma.

Now, according to TMZ, sources say, the news of her critical condition prompted the family of Lisa Marie Presley to sign a do-not-resuscitate order (DNR) - in case she suffered a second cardiac arrest.

According to those sources, she then did suffer from a second cardiac arrest which resulted in her death.

Sources say Presley was found unresponsive at her California home by a housekeeper and her first ex-husband, Daniel Keough, who performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Keough is reported to have lived with Presley.

