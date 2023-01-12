Lingerie Expert Demonstrates The Correct Way To Put On A Bra And It May Surprise You

Well, that will never happen again now that a British lingerie expert has taken to TikTok to demonstrate the correct way of putting it on.

In the video, Kelly, an employee at Janice Rose Lingerie, shows three incorrect ways of doing it.

Firstly, by yanking the bra over her head and tugging it down. She then wags her finger and say’s ‘no no, no’.

Next up, she steps into the bra to pull it up from her ankles before warning people not to do this (in case anyone was actually capable) by saying ‘no no no’.

Then she fastens the clasps at the front before pulling it around the body into place. She follows this with her classic catchphrase 'no no no'.

At this point, the video is giving infomercial vibes and luckily just as viewers are begging to know how to put on a bra, finally, the great mystery is revealed. Kelly has the bra in place and fastens the clip with her hands behind her back.

The video has racked up 7.4 million views and 150,000 likes, but not everyone agrees with her method.

With comments like 'No, that's the hardest way to put it on.'

'I don't have eyes on the back of my head.'

'I don't have the mental skills to clip at the back.'

However, the founder of Janice Rose Lingerie, Janice Holmes responded to the critics by saying it is the best way in order to 'preserve the life of your bra'.

Hopefully, their next video shows the best way to put on a bra in order to ‘preserve the life of your neck’.