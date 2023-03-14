Lindsay Lohan Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

“We are blessed and excited!” the star captioned an Instagram post of a baby onesie with “Coming Soon…” printed on it.

Lohan told TMZ, “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The 36-year-old Mean Girls star married financier Bader Shammas in July 2022, after they were engaged in 2021.

She announced the marriage in an Instagram post captioned, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”