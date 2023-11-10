The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Limited Release Of Taylor Swift Tickets For Sydney And Melbourne Sell Out In Hours

Limited Release Of Taylor Swift Tickets For Sydney And Melbourne Sell Out In Hours

Taylor Swift fans in Sydney and Melbourne had another chance to get tickets to her shows, but they didn’t have long to snap them up.

The limited release of about 100,000 tickets was sold out in about an hour.

The first lot of tickets for Swift’s four shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium went on sale at 10am, and were all gone by 11.20pm.

Melbourne fans had to wait until 4pm, and they were all gone in a similar manner.

While the tickets started at $79.90, most of the tickets going were for partially-obstructed view seats.

Some keen fans camped out overnight in front of Ticketek offices in Sydney and Melbourne in an effort to guarantee they would get a ticket.

For those who can’t get their hands on the hottest ticket in town, there will be one last chance through Ticketek.

Ticketek Marketplace will open up on November 24, allowing ticketholders and those wanting to purchase them the chance to buy and sell through an official channel

Optus Customers Slam Optus’ Offer Of Extra Data After 12-Hour Network Outage
NEXT STORY

Optus Customers Slam Optus’ Offer Of Extra Data After 12-Hour Network Outage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Optus Customers Slam Optus’ Offer Of Extra Data After 12-Hour Network Outage

Optus Customers Slam Optus’ Offer Of Extra Data After 12-Hour Network Outage

Optus customers have been left angered again after the telco offer of extra data as an apology for the service outage this week was branded “inadequate”.
The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video

The Wiggles Showcase The Features Of The Big Red Car In Parody Of Viral Bentley Video

Familiar to kids and parents everywhere, an iconic Australian car known for its big red exterior playfully took on the luxury auto brand Bentley in a good-natured online parody.
Woman Stunned to Witness Date Eating Food From Stranger’s Plates

Woman Stunned to Witness Date Eating Food From Stranger’s Plates

We have all experienced a subpar date before, but a woman in the UK can beat all of our nightmare stories.
US Lolly Company Has Nearly $393,000 Worth Of Rare KitKats Stolen

US Lolly Company Has Nearly $393,000 Worth Of Rare KitKats Stolen

A New York lolly company has had AU$ 393,000 (US$ 250,000) worth of rare Japanese KitKats stolen after thieves implemented a new scam that involves fraud and fictitious pickups.
Airline Will Honour All $2 Tickets Purchased During Booking System Glitch

Airline Will Honour All $2 Tickets Purchased During Booking System Glitch

China Southern Airlines plans to honour all tickets bought during a system glitch on Wednesday evening that listed flights to Chengdu for as low as 10 yuan, which is about $2 AUD.