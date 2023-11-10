Limited Release Of Taylor Swift Tickets For Sydney And Melbourne Sell Out In Hours

The limited release of about 100,000 tickets was sold out in about an hour.

The first lot of tickets for Swift’s four shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium went on sale at 10am, and were all gone by 11.20pm.

Melbourne fans had to wait until 4pm, and they were all gone in a similar manner.

While the tickets started at $79.90, most of the tickets going were for partially-obstructed view seats.

Some keen fans camped out overnight in front of Ticketek offices in Sydney and Melbourne in an effort to guarantee they would get a ticket.

For those who can’t get their hands on the hottest ticket in town, there will be one last chance through Ticketek.

Ticketek Marketplace will open up on November 24, allowing ticketholders and those wanting to purchase them the chance to buy and sell through an official channel