The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Lily Allen Reveals That Husband David Harbour Controls Her Phone

Lily Allen Reveals That Husband David Harbour Controls Her Phone

Singer Lily Allen has revealed that she and her husband David Harbour control what apps they each have on their phones.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Allen explained that she uses a phone intended for children called Pinwheel, and the device requires parental control.

Allen, who’s been outspoken against smartphones, told The Sunday Times, “I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify.”

“My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”

To many of us this may sound like a trust issue, but Allen explained “The creative side of my brain has been ruined by smartphones.” 

“I feel like everyone feels the same. I don’t know anyone who could possibly say that the quality of their life is improved by the presence of a smartphone. I think it’s destroyed us as a species. It’s horrendous that they’re designed to be so addictive. Some of us have more addictive personalities than others. It’s evil.” 

Ironically, Allen and Harbour were married back in 2020 and actually met via a dating app they used on their dreaded smartphones. 

Allen said that when she matched with Harbour, she didn’t recognise him because she’d never seen the show. 

Look, Lily, it’s one thing to not have a smartphone but how on earth did you not see Stranger Things?

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million
NEXT STORY

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

Advertisement

Related Articles

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

It’s one of the most iconic homes from our childhoods, and the ‘Home Alone’ house is now up for sale.
Paris’ Champs-Élysées Transformed Into Giant Picnic Blanket For Free Meal

Paris’ Champs-Élysées Transformed Into Giant Picnic Blanket For Free Meal

The Champs-Élysées was transformed into a massive picnic blanket for over 4,000 lucky people to enjoy a free al fresco meal.
More Than 670 People Feared Dead After Landslide In Papua New Guinea

More Than 670 People Feared Dead After Landslide In Papua New Guinea

Emergency crews in Papua New Guinea are continuing their rescue efforts to find survivors after more than 670 people were feared killed in a massive landslide which flattened a remote village in the northern region.
McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

McDonald’s has released a new dessert item as part of its McCafe menu, McPops.
Twelve People Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

Twelve People Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

Twelve people have been injured after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin hit severe turbulence.