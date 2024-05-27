Lily Allen Reveals That Husband David Harbour Controls Her Phone

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Allen explained that she uses a phone intended for children called Pinwheel, and the device requires parental control.

Allen, who’s been outspoken against smartphones, told The Sunday Times, “I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify.”

“My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”

To many of us this may sound like a trust issue, but Allen explained “The creative side of my brain has been ruined by smartphones.”

“I feel like everyone feels the same. I don’t know anyone who could possibly say that the quality of their life is improved by the presence of a smartphone. I think it’s destroyed us as a species. It’s horrendous that they’re designed to be so addictive. Some of us have more addictive personalities than others. It’s evil.”

Ironically, Allen and Harbour were married back in 2020 and actually met via a dating app they used on their dreaded smartphones.

Allen said that when she matched with Harbour, she didn’t recognise him because she’d never seen the show.

Look, Lily, it’s one thing to not have a smartphone but how on earth did you not see Stranger Things?