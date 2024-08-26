Lily Allen Defends Decision To Return Rescue Puppy

On Instagram, the British singer explained why she chose to give her puppy Mary back to Animal Haven, a New York-based non-profit shelter after she adopted her in 2021.

Allen admitted to giving up the dog on her Miss Me? Podcast after it had “ruined” her life. She explained that the puppy had destroyed her passport, as well as the passports of her two daughters. This prevented Allen’s children from seeing their father in the UK.

“[She] ate my passport, and so I took her back to the home,” Allen confessed on the podcast.

“She ate all three of our passports, and they had our visas in them, and I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in COVID, so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.

“And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f***ing dog had eaten the passports.

“And I just couldn’t look at her. I was like, ‘You’ve ruined my life’.”

The admission was met with heated backlash from social media users, including from animal rights organisation PETA.

“People have been furiously reacting to a deliberately distorted cobbling together of quotes designed to make people angry, and as a result, I’ve received some really abhorrent messages, including death threats. Some of the most disgusting comments have been all over my social media channels, and I’m really not surprised because this is exactly what those articles are designed to do,” she wrote.

“We rescued our puppy Mary from a shelter in NY, and we loved her very much, BUT she developed pretty severe separation anxiety and would act out in all manner of ways.

“She couldn’t be left alone for more than 10 minutes. She had three long walks a day, two by us and 1 with a local dog walker and several other dogs.

“We worked with the shelter that we rescued her from, and they referred us to a behavioural [sic] specialist and a professional trainer; it was a volunteer from the shelter who would come and dog sit her when we were away, and after many months and much deliberation everyone was in agreement that our home wasn’t the best fit for Mary.”

Allen urged fans not to fall for “clickbait articles” and asked them to do their “due diligence” and get all the information before commenting.

“It is distortion, and all you are doing by engaging with these stories is making more money for people who profit from sewing [sic] division and tearing us all apart,” she continued.

“In the same way that misinformed people acted on distorted propaganda that led to the racially driven xenophobic riots we’ve seen recently in the UK, it’s just all so toxic, and I know that we can do better.”

However, the explanation did not assuage the backlash, with many believing the statement to make Allen look worse for giving up the dog.

“So thanks for your extra due diligence intel, you still come off as a terrible person,” one person wrote.

“So you were too lazy to comfort it and retrain, we understand,” another wrote.

“Basically, you didn’t know how to handle or train the dog, so you dumped it. Nice,” another person commented.