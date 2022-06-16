The Project

'Lightyear' Star Chris Evans Slams Critics Of Movies Gay Kissing Scene, Calling Them 'Idiots'

'Lightyear', the new Buzz Lightyear movie starring Chris Evans, has been banned in numerous countries all due to a gay kissing scene.

Walt Disney's new Pixar Movie, 'Lightyear' based on the story of Buzz Lightyear, has been under fire from homophobic critics and conservative countries due to a gay kissing scene. 

Star of the movie, Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear, has slammed critics stating, "Those people are idiots". 

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said during an interview with Reuters Television.

 "There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human." he said. 

Critics have stated that the choice to include a scene with a same-sex married couple kissing was purposely marketed to influence children.

On Monday, Variety reported that the scene would not be shown in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and certain other Asian countries based on the inclusion of the same-sex kiss in the film.

The UAE's youth and culture ministry confirmed in a tweet that the spinoff "is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country's media content standards."

